Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

-Earnings: -$243.54 million in Q4 vs. -$276.19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.09 in Q4 vs. -$2.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$186.46 million or -$1.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.76 per share -Revenue: $163.56 million in Q4 vs. $71.68 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.