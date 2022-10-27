Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$405.92 million, or -$3.32 per share. This compares with -$204.51 million, or -$1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$193.37 million or -$1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.9% to $264.31 million from $187.63 million last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$405.92 Mln. vs. -$204.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$3.32 vs. -$1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.77 -Revenue (Q3): $264.31 Mln vs. $187.63 Mln last year.

