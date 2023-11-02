Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

Earnings: $147.75 million in Q3 vs. -$405.92 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.15 in Q3 vs. -$3.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.53 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.36 per share Revenue: $750.53 million in Q3 vs. $264.31 million in the same period last year.

