Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

-Earnings: -$204.51 million in Q3 vs. -$253.29 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.72 in Q3 vs. -$2.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$179.84 million or -$1.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.57 per share -Revenue: $187.63 million in Q3 vs. $125.85 million in the same period last year.

