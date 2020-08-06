Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

-Earnings: -$179.23 million in Q2 vs. -$219.48 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.56 in Q2 vs. -$2.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$191.33 million or -$1.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.74 per share -Revenue: $103.96 million in Q2 vs. $44.71 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $280 - $300 Mln

