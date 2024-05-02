Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$65.94 million, or -$0.52 per share. This compares with -$174.10 million, or -$1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.67 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 54.8% to $494.33 million from $319.29 million last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

