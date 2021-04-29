Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

-Earnings: -$200.29 million in Q1 vs. -$182.22 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.71 in Q1 vs. -$1.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$191.62 million or -$1.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.75 per share -Revenue: $177.57 million in Q1 vs. $99.48 million in the same period last year.

