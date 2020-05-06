Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

-Earnings: -$182.22 million in Q1 vs. -$181.92 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.62 in Q1 vs. -$1.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$171.75 million or -$1.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.89 per share -Revenue: $99.48 million in Q1 vs. $33.29 million in the same period last year.

