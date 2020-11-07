Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a good week for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.3% to US$131. Revenues of US$126m beat expectations by a respectable 5.7%, although statutory losses per share increased. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals lost US$2.18, which was 33% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ALNY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' 20 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$803.4m in 2021. This would be a major 100% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 33% to US$5.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$835.2m and losses of US$4.82 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$163, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$225 and the most bearish at US$90.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 100% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 47%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$163, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

