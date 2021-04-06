Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY): Is Breakeven Near?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. On 31 December 2020, the US$17b market-cap company posted a loss of US$858m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 22 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$73m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 63% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

