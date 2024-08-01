Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

Earnings: -$16.889 million in Q2 vs. -$276.024 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q2 vs. -$2.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.766 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.08 per share Revenue: $659.825 billion in Q2 vs. $318.754 billion in the same period last year.

