ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ALNY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS ($ALNY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.64 by $0.70. The company also reported revenue of $593,170,000, missing estimates of $595,466,381 by $-2,296,381.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ALNY stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PUSHKAL GARG (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 56,026 shares for an estimated $15,850,624 .

. YVONNE GREENSTREET (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,219 shares for an estimated $5,509,852 .

. PHILLIP A SHARP sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,093,750

KEVIN JOSEPH FITZGERALD (CSO & EVP, Head of Research) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $754,946 .

. JEFFREY V. POULTON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,682 shares for an estimated $422,144 .

. TOLGA TANGULER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,469 shares for an estimated $368,685.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

