Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1ALNY) Price Target Decreased by 11.40% to 411.81

The average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1ALNY) has been revised to €411.81 / share. This is a decrease of 11.40% from the prior estimate of €464.82 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €203.42 to a high of €519.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.09% from the latest reported closing price of €319.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ALNY is 0.41%, an increase of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.20% to 151,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,434K shares representing 12.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,805K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ALNY by 28.51% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,223K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ALNY by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,544K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares , representing an increase of 54.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ALNY by 70.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,198K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,097K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ALNY by 10.40% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,927K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

