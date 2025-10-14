Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is one of 956 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALNY's full-year earnings has moved 189.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALNY has returned about 97.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.1%. This shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO). The stock has returned 10.8% year-to-date.

In ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 470 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.7% this year, meaning that ALNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

