Alnylam Pharma Submits CTA Application For ALN-KHK For Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes

December 21, 2022 — 08:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Wednesday announced the submission of Clinical Trial Authorization or CTA application to Health Canada for Phase 1/2 study of ALN-KHK for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

ALN-KHK is a wholly-owned asset and its first investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting ketohexokinase. The investigational drug is administered subcutaneously to target ketohexokinase.

The Company targets to begin enrollment in a Phase 1/2 study in healthy overweight to obese volunteers and obese patients with Type-2 diabetes in early 2023.

