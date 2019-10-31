Alnylam Pharma Q3 Loss Narrows On Strong Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net loss narrowed to $208.5 million or $1.92 per share from last year's loss of $245.3 million or $2.43 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss was $162.5 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to net loss of $157.3 million, or $1.56 per share a year earlier.

Total revenues surged to $70.06 million from $2.07 billion a year ago.

In pre-market activity, Alnylam shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $88.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.