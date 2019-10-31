Markets
ALNY

Alnylam Pharma Q3 Loss Narrows On Strong Revenue Growth

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net loss narrowed to $208.5 million or $1.92 per share from last year's loss of $245.3 million or $2.43 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss was $162.5 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to net loss of $157.3 million, or $1.56 per share a year earlier.

Total revenues surged to $70.06 million from $2.07 billion a year ago.

In pre-market activity, Alnylam shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $88.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALNY

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular