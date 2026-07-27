Alnylam Pharma Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Can It Record Revenue Growth In TTR And Rare Diseases?

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, with investors eyeing the commercial growth of its product line focused on TTR (transthyretin) and rare diseases, including acute hepatic porphyria and primary hyperoxaluria, as well as updates on its investigational pipeline.

First Quarter 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, the company recorded total revenue of $1.17 billion, up 96% from $0.59 billion in the prior year, driven primarily by TTR (transthyretin) revenues (AMVUTTRA, ONPATTRO).

Net product revenue of AMVUTTRA for Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis rose 187% to $889.93 million from $309.99 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net product revenue of ONPATTRO for the treatment of adults with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy slipped 59% to $20.48 million from $49.49 million in 2025. Total TTR net product revenues increased 153% to $910.41 million from $359.48 million in the prior year.

Under the rare net product portfolio, revenue of GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) jumped 11% to $74.39 million from $66.97 million, and revenue from OXLUMO for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 jumped 22% to $51.32 million from $42.08 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the firm recorded net income of $273.04 million, or $1.99 per share, up from $37.94 million, or $0.29 per share, in the prior year. As of March 31, 2026, the cash and cash equivalents totalled $3.0 billion.

2026 Guidance

In the first quarter results, looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company reiterated the full year 2026 guidance with total TTR net product revenues (AMVUTTRA, ONPATTRO) net sales in the range of $4.40 billion and $4.70 billion and total rare net product revenues (GIVLAARI, OXLUMO) in the range of $500 million and $600 million. Total net product revenues are expected to be in the range of $4.90 billion and $5.30 billion for the full year 2026. Second Quarter 2025 In the second quarter of 2025, Total revenue rose to $773.69 million from $659.83 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Alnylam reported total net product revenue of $672.21 million, up from $410.09 million in the prior year. Total TTR net product revenues improved to $544.49 million from $307.35 million, and total rare net product revenues jumped to $127.72 million from $102.74 million in 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, the net loss expanded to $66.27 million, or $0.51 per share, from $16.89 million, or $0.13 per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Key near-term milestones

- In the first half of 2026, the company expects to complete enrollment in the cAPPricorn-1 Phase 2 clinical trial of Mivelsiran in patients with cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

- In addition to Phase 2 trials, one for Mivelsiran in patients with Alzheimer's disease and the other for ALN-6400 in a second bleeding disorder were planned for initiation. - In the second half, Alnylam expects clinical data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of ALN-6400 in healthy volunteers and patients with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia; the Phase 1 clinical trial of ALN-HTT02 in patients with Huntington's disease; and the Phase 1 clinical trial of ALN-2232 in obesity and weight management. - Alnylam's collaboration partner, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Cemdisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for adults with generalised myasthenia gravis, in the first quarter of 2026. The application is currently under FDA review.

Stock Performance

ALNY has traded between $262.21 and $495.55 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (July 24, 2026) session at $271.77, up 1.13%.

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