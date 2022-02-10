Alnylam Pharma Provides 2022 Combined Net Product Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said, in 2022, the company expects to achieve between $900 million and $1 billion in combined net product revenues, a 44% growth at the midpoint of the range compared with 2021 results. Net revenues from collaborations and royalties are projected in a range of $175 million - $225 million.

In 2021, the company delivered significant product revenue growth of 83% compared to 2020, achieving results at the upper end of its combined product sales guidance range driven by strong patient demand across all products in all regions.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP net loss per common share was $1.69 compared to a loss of $1.60, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss was $258.46 million or $2.16 per share compared to a loss of $243.54 million or $2.09 per share, last year.

Fourth quarter total net product revenues increased to $198.51 million from $112.84 million. Net revenue from collaborations increased to $59.63 million from $50.72 million. Total revenues were $258.54 million compared to $163.56 million. Analysts on average had estimated $233.62 million in revenue.

