Alnylam Pharma Provides 2021 Product And Pipeline Goals

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said that it plans to showcase its commercial and R&D progress at a virtual R&D Day event. It includes its product and pipeline goals for 2021, focused on continued commercial execution and advancement of early-, mid- and late-stage investigational programs.

Alnylam said it is advancing its central nervous system and ocular disease programs in a 50-50 collaboration with Regeneron.

Alnylam is partnered with Vir on ALN-COV, targeting the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome in development for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Alnylam also plans to support Sanofi's continued efforts in advancing fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of hemophilia, for which Sanofi intends to resume dosing in the ATLAS Phase 3 studies.

In addition, the company plans to continue advancement of its additional mid- and early-stage clinical pipeline programs.

Alnylam also plans to initiate in the next 12-18 months the HELIOS-C study which is aimed at evaluating vutrisiran for prevention of disease manifestations associated with ATTR amyloidosis.

Alnylam remains on track to report topline results from the HELIOS-A study of vutrisiran in early 2021. The HELIOS-A study includes a number of exploratory endpoints related to cardiac manifestations in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The company intends to present those data as part of the 18-month data readout in late 2021.

