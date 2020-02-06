Markets
Alnylam Pharma Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), a RNAi therapeutics company, reported a fourth-quarter non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.98 compared to a loss of $1.82, prior year. Non-GAAP net loss widened year-on-year to $221.26 million from $183.47 million.

Fourth-quarter net product revenue increased to $55.95 million from $12.08 million, prior year. ONPATTRO net product revenue was $55.80 million compared to $12.08 million. Net revenue from collaborators were $15.73 million compared to $8.96 million. For GIVLAARI, net product revenues were $0.2 million representing initial channel stocking.

In early 2020, Alnylam intends to: continue global commercialization of ONPATTRO; and continue global launch of GIVLAARI, including launch in Europe following expected approval from the European Medicines Agency.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects: net revenues from collaborators of $100 million - $150 million; and ONPATTRO net product revenues of $285 million - $315 million.

