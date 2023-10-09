Alnylam Pharma Falls On Decision Not To Pursue Patisiran Clinical Trial As FDA Denies Approval

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) shares are down more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade after FDA, in its complete response letter or CRL, cited insufficient evidence of clinical meaningfulness for Patisiran for the treatment of Cardiomyopathy of ATTR Amyloidosis.

The company said it will no longer pursue an expanded indication for Patisiran in the U.S. Patisiran is the established name for Onpattro, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis in adults.

Currently, shares are at $166.63, down 5.82 percent from the previous close of $176.92 on a volume of 279,119.

