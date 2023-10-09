News & Insights

Markets
ALNY

Alnylam Pharma Decides Not To Pursue Expanded Indication For Patisiran In The U.S.

October 09, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter in response to the company's supplemental New Drug Application for patisiran for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. The CRL indicated that the clinical meaningfulness of patisiran's treatment effects for the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis had not been established. As a result, Alnylam Pharma will no longer pursue an expanded indication for patisiran in the U.S.

Patisiran is the established name for ONPATTRO, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis in adults.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.