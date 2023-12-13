News & Insights

Alnylam Pharma Announces Product And Pipeline Goals

December 13, 2023 — 08:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said the company expects its track record of strong pipeline and commercial execution to continue through the end of 2025 and beyond. By the end of 2025, the company plans to file Investigational New Drug applications for at least nine new Alnylam-led RNAi programs, including five for targets expressed in the liver, two for the CNS, and one each for adipose tissue and muscle. The company expects that INDs will be filed for at least six additional programs led by partners during this timeframe.

Alnylam plans to provide guidance on 2024 combined net product revenue for ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO with its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

The company plans to file INDs for three new Alnylam-led programs by the end of 2024.

