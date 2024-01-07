Alnylam Pharma Announces Preliminary 2023 Global Net Product Revenue

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) reported that its preliminary global net product revenues for ONPATTRO and AMVUTTRA for the full year 2023 were about $355 million and $558 million, respectively, representing 40% total TTR annual growth compared to full year 2022.

As of year-end 2023, over 4,060 patients worldwide were receiving commercial ONPATTRO or AMVUTTRA.

Preliminary global net product revenues for GIVLAARI and OXLUMO for the full year 2023 were approximately $219 million and $110 million, respectively, representing 35% total Ultra-Rare annual growth compared to full year 2022.

As of year-end 2023, over 650 patients worldwide were receiving commercial GIVLAARI and over 430 patients were receiving commercial OXLUMO.

Further, at December 31, 2023, Alnylam had preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $2.4 billion, as compared to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.