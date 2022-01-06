Markets
ALNY

Alnylam, Novartis Enter Research Collaboration To Provide Alternative To Liver Transplantation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced a collaboration with Novartis to leverage Alnylam's siRNA technology to inhibit a target discovered at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, potentially leading to development of a treatment designed to promote the regrowth of functional liver cells and to provide an alternative to transplantation for patients with liver failure.

During the three-year research collaboration, Alnylam will develop and test potential siRNAs using target-specific assays developed by Novartis. Once a lead candidate is identified, further development and clinical research will be conducted by Novartis.

