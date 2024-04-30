Alnylam, Medison Expand Partnership To Market RNAi Therapeutics In Addnl. LATAM And APAC Markets

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced that it has expanded its multi-regional partnership with Medison Pharma to market RNAi Therapeutics in selected markets in LATAM, or Latin America, and APAC, or Asia-Pacific regions, and additional international markets.

This expansion builds on their existing partnership in Central & Eastern Europe and Israel, aiming to enhance patient access globally.

Gil Gurfinkel, CEO of Medison said, "Our expanding partnership with Alnylam shows just how our one-of-a-kind unified commercial platform, with single alliance management across multiple markets and regions, is of great value to leading biotech companies. This partnership will make Alnylam's therapies available in additional international markets, offering newfound hope for patients suffering from rare diseases."

Since first partnering in 2018, Alnylam and Medison have progressively broadened their collaboration to make Alnylam's therapies, including patisiran, vutrisiran, givosiran, and lumasiran, accessible in various international markets.

