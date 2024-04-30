News & Insights

Markets
ALNY

Alnylam, Medison Expand Partnership To Market RNAi Therapeutics In Addnl. LATAM And APAC Markets

April 30, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced that it has expanded its multi-regional partnership with Medison Pharma to market RNAi Therapeutics in selected markets in LATAM, or Latin America, and APAC, or Asia-Pacific regions, and additional international markets.

This expansion builds on their existing partnership in Central & Eastern Europe and Israel, aiming to enhance patient access globally.

Gil Gurfinkel, CEO of Medison said, "Our expanding partnership with Alnylam shows just how our one-of-a-kind unified commercial platform, with single alliance management across multiple markets and regions, is of great value to leading biotech companies. This partnership will make Alnylam's therapies available in additional international markets, offering newfound hope for patients suffering from rare diseases."

Since first partnering in 2018, Alnylam and Medison have progressively broadened their collaboration to make Alnylam's therapies, including patisiran, vutrisiran, givosiran, and lumasiran, accessible in various international markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.