Alnylam, Inceptive Ink AI Drug Development Deal Worth Up To $2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced partnership with Inceptive Nucleics, Inc., an artificial intelligence-driven biotechnology company, in a deal valued at up to approximately $2 billion.

The partnership combines Alnylam's expertise in RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics with Inceptive's foundation models and AI capabilities to accelerate the design and discovery of nucleic acid-based medicines. By integrating Inceptive's generative AI models into its R&D platform, Alnylam aims to accelerate RNAi drug discovery and advance the pipeline expansion goals outlined in its Alnylam 2030 strategy.

The collaboration gives Alnylam access to Inceptive's AI expertise and talent, including CEO Jakob Uszkoreit, a co-inventor of the Transformer architecture that underpins modern generative AI systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, Inceptive will receive a $30 million upfront payment and will be eligible for additional payments tied to the achievement of preclinical, regulatory, and commercial sales milestones.

Alnylam shares closed at $292.58 on Wednesday and were up more than 2% in after-hours trading.

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