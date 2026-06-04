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Alnylam, Inceptive Ink AI Drug Development Deal Worth Up To $2 Bln

June 04, 2026 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced partnership with Inceptive Nucleics, Inc., an artificial intelligence-driven biotechnology company, in a deal valued at up to approximately $2 billion.

The partnership combines Alnylam's expertise in RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics with Inceptive's foundation models and AI capabilities to accelerate the design and discovery of nucleic acid-based medicines. By integrating Inceptive's generative AI models into its R&D platform, Alnylam aims to accelerate RNAi drug discovery and advance the pipeline expansion goals outlined in its Alnylam 2030 strategy.

The collaboration gives Alnylam access to Inceptive's AI expertise and talent, including CEO Jakob Uszkoreit, a co-inventor of the Transformer architecture that underpins modern generative AI systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, Inceptive will receive a $30 million upfront payment and will be eligible for additional payments tied to the achievement of preclinical, regulatory, and commercial sales milestones.

Alnylam shares closed at $292.58 on Wednesday and were up more than 2% in after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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