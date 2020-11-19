Alnylam Gains Approval For OXLUMO In European Union For Treatment Of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for OXLUMO (lumasiran), an RNAi therapeutic, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 in all age groups. The approval is based on efficacy and safety findings from both the ILLUMINATE-A and ILLUMINATE-B Phase 3 studies of lumasiran.

Alnylam Pharma noted that the company has filed a New Drug Application with the U.S. FDA. The FDA has granted a Priority Review for the NDA and has set an action date of December 3, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.