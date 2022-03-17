Markets
Alnylam Files Patent Infringement Suits Against Pfizer And Moderna On COVID-19 Vaccines

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said Thursday that it has separately filed suit in United States District Court for the District of Delaware against Pfizer Inc. and Moderna, Inc., seeking damages for infringement of U.S. Patent No. 11,246,933 in the parties' manufacture and sale of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The patent relates to Alnylam's biodegradable cationic lipids that are foundational to the success of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Alnylam said it does not plan to seek an injunction or take action that impedes production, sale or distribution of the vaccines.

