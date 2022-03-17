Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

March 17 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O said on Thursday it has separately filed lawsuits against Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O, seeking damages for infringement of a patent in the manufacture and sale of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

