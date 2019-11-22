Alnylam Expects To Exceed 2020 Goals With Four Marketed Products

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said it expects to exceed its 2020 goals with four marketed products, 14 organic clinical stage programs, including 6 in late-stage development, across 4 strategic therapeutic areas, by end of 2020.

The company also announced that it has initiated HELIOS-B, a global Phase 3 placebo-controlled mortality and cardiovascular hospitalization trial with investigational vutrisiran in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.

Alnylam also plans to support the Medicines company's continued efforts with respect to the ORION Phase 3 studies of inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9 in development for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia.

Alnylam also plans to support Sanofi's continued efforts in advancing fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of hemophilia.

Alnylam announced the selection of the initial seven programs in the Regeneron collaboration, including ALN-APP - an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting amyloid precursor protein (APP) for hereditary cerebral amyloid angiopathy (hCAA) and early onset familial Alzheimer's disease (EOFAD) - and ALN-HTT - an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

