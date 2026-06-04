Alnylam Bets on AI for Speedy RNAi Drug Discovery and Development

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has entered into a strategic collaboration with Inceptive Nucleics aimed at accelerating the discovery and development of next-generation RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The partnership combines Alnylam’s extensive expertise in RNAi drug development and proprietary scientific datasets with Inceptive’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven foundation models. Through the alliance, Alnylam seeks to enhance its drug discovery capabilities, identify more effective therapeutic candidates and support the pipeline expansion objectives outlined in its long-term growth strategy.

Per ALNY, the collaboration carries a potential value of up to $2 billion. Alnylam is liable to provide Inceptive with $30 million in upfront consideration, consisting of cash and an equity investment. In addition to the initial payment, Inceptive will be eligible to receive milestone-based payments tied to the achievement of preclinical, regulatory and commercial objectives as programs advance through development and potential commercialization.

ALNY-Inceptive Deal Aims to Transform RNAi Drug Discovery

The collaboration is designed to integrate Inceptive’s generative AI capabilities directly into Alnylam’s research and development framework. Alnylam plans to leverage the technology to improve the design and optimization of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, which form the foundation of its RNAi therapeutics platform. By applying AI models trained to identify complex biological patterns, the company expects to expand its ability to evaluate a broader range of molecular designs than would be practical through conventional research methods.

A key component of the partnership involves combining Alnylam’s more than two decades of proprietary siRNA data with Inceptive’s foundation models for sequence-based medicines. Early exploratory work reportedly demonstrated that the AI platform could generate meaningful biological insights from relatively limited datasets, enabling faster characterization of siRNA molecules. This capability could help researchers identify promising therapeutic candidates earlier in the discovery process and reduce the reliance on extensive iterative experimentation.

Year to date, Alnylam shares have plunged 26.5% compared with the industry’s 4.8% decline.



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The agreement also focuses on advancing siRNA design by modeling target messenger RNA (mRNA) sequences and exploring novel chemical modifications that may improve potency, efficacy and overall therapeutic performance. Rather than relying primarily on traditional trial-and-error screening approaches, the AI-driven platform is expected to predict high-performing candidate molecules for further validation. Such an approach could significantly improve research productivity by allowing scientists to prioritize the most promising compounds before entering resource-intensive laboratory testing.

For Alnylam, the anticipated benefits extend beyond scientific innovation. Improved candidate selection and molecular optimization could shorten discovery timelines, increase development efficiency and reduce the number of unsuccessful experiments required to identify viable drug candidates.

By streamlining critical stages of the research process, ALNY may be able to accelerate the advancement of new RNAi therapies into preclinical and clinical development while lowering overall research and development costs. Reduced spending on early-stage drug discovery could improve capital efficiency and potentially decrease the cost of bringing new medicines to market. If AI-enabled drug candidates ultimately achieve regulatory approval and commercialization, the resulting cost savings could support more affordable therapies and broaden patient access to innovative treatments.

The collaboration also represents a significant opportunity for Inceptive. The company gains access to one of the industry's largest collections of RNAi-related scientific data and the expertise of a biotechnology leader who has successfully commercialized multiple RNAi medicines. Working alongside Alnylam provides Inceptive with a real-world platform to further validate and refine its AI models in therapeutic development, while also creating the potential for substantial milestone and commercial payments as partnered programs progress.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ALNY’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Alnylam currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 61.5% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.27 from $3.66. INDV shares have lost 1.3% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 4.7% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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