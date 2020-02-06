Alnylam Beats Revenue Estimates, but Misses on Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) reported its fourth-quarter and full 2019 financial results on Thursday, and its revenue growth was awesome -- up 240% year over year, which beat its estimates. But the large-cap biotech reported a worse loss than expected, missing its forecast by $0.25 a share.

The company reported $71.7 million in sales for the fourth quarter, up from $21 million a year earlier. For the year, revenues were $219.8 million, up from $74.9 million in 2018.

Image source: Getty Images

Escalating revenues

Alnylam specializes in drugs based on RNA interference (RNAi), which can be used to suppress the action of malfunctioning genes that are causing genetic diseases. The company's lead compound, Onpattro, is approved to treat transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR), a protein disorder that can cause organ damage.

For the fourth quarter, Onpattro brought in $55.8 million for Alnylam. Overall, the drug had $166.4 million in sales in 2019. The biotech also reported collaborative revenues from Sanofi and Regeneron of $15.7 million for Q4, and $53.2 million for the full year.

In December, Alnylam was surprised with an early Food and Drug Administration approval for its second drug, Givlaari. It's the first approved treatment for acute hepatic porphyria, another genetic disorder. Givlaari has no significant revenues yet ($200,000).

For 2020, Alnylam is forecasting that revenues will fall in the range of $285 million to $315 million for Onpattro. And the company believes that its collaboration revenues will jump to at least $100 million, and perhaps as high as $150 million. The company did not offer a 2020 sales forecast for the newly launched Givlaari.

10 stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Taylor Carmichael has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.