Alnylam Announces Preliminary Q4 Global Net Product Revenues

January 08, 2023 — 07:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced its preliminary fourth quarter 2022 global net product revenues for ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

Preliminary global net product revenues for ONPATTRO and AMVUTTRA for the fourth quarter were approximately $122 million and $69 million, respectively, representing 12% total TTR quarterly growth compared to the third quarter 2022.

As of year-end 2022, over 2,975 patients worldwide were receiving commercial ONPATTRO or AMVUTTRA.

Preliminary global net product revenues for GIVLAARI for the fourth quarter were approximately $47 million, representing quarterly growth of 3% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

As of year-end 2022, over 520 patients worldwide were receiving commercial GIVLAARI.

Preliminary global net product revenues for OXLUMO for the fourth quarter were approximately $24 million, representing quarterly growth of 45% compared to prior quarter.

As of year-end 2022, over 280 patients worldwide were receiving commercial OXLUMO.

Further, at December 31, 2022, Alnylam had preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $2.2 billion, as compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

The company believes it is well on its way to achieving its Alnylam P5x25 goals.

