Alnylam (ALNY) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $482.13. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent stock price gain can be attributed to the positive investor mindset regarding the continued strong uptake of Alnylam’s lead marketed drug Amvuttra, which was initially approved for polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis. In the first half of 2025, Alnylam won U.S. and EU approvals expanding Amvuttra’s label to ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, which has been further boosting sales. The drug generated $801.9 million in global sales during the same period, representing a staggering 89% year-over-year growth, fueled by new patients starting treatment as well as several patients switching from Onpattro.

This RNA interference drug developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +378%. Revenues are expected to be $989.3 million, up 97.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alnylam, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 46.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALNY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Alnylam belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX), closed the last trading session 5.6% lower at $5.43. Over the past month, FHTX has returned 22.1%.

Foghorn Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +6.7% over the past month to -$0.27. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +12.9%. Foghorn Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

