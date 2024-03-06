Alnylam (ALNY), Roche's Blood Pressure Drug Meets Study Goal

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY and partner Roche RHHBY announced positive results from the phase II KARDIA-2 study evaluating their investigational RNAi therapeutic zilebesiran in adults with hypertension (or high blood pressure).

The KARDIA-2 study enrolled 672 adults with mild-to-moderate hypertension who were randomized to receive either a 600-mg dose of zilebesiran or placebo on top of one of three approved hypertension medications, namely olmesartan, amlodipine or indapamide.

Study participants who received zilebesiran added to one of the above hypertension medications achieved the study’s primary endpoint of a clinically and statistically significant reduction in systolic blood pressure (SBP) at month three. This endpoint was assessed by 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM).

Per the companies, zilebesiran demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile when added to standard of care first-line antihypertensive medications.

However, neither Roche nor Alnylam shared any numerical data/figures alongside the results. The companies plan to present full results from the KARDIA-2 study at the 2024 American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session on April 7.

Alongside the results, Alnylam/Roche also announced that they have initiated the phase II KARDIA03 study to evaluate the efficacy of zilebesiran when added to two or more hypertension medications in people with uncontrolled hypertension who are at high cardiovascular risk.

In September, Alnylam and Roche reported topline data from the phase II KARDIA-1 study, which evaluated zilebesiran monotherapy in people with mild to moderate hypertension. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that treatment with both 300mg and 600mg doses of zilebesiran achieved greater than 15 mmHg reduction of SBP following three months of treatment.

In July last year, Alnylam signed a deal with Roche to jointly develop and market zilebesiran for the treatment of hypertension. Per the terms of agreement, both companies will co-commercialize zilebesiran in the United States, while Roche will acquire exclusive rights to market the drug in ex-U.S. markets.

In return for granting these rights, Roche made an upfront payment of $310 million to Alnylam. In addition, Alnylam is also eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $2.8 billion, an equal share in profits and losses in the United States and royalties on net sales outside the country.

Roche retains the option to lead the development of the drug for any future indications beyond hypertension.

