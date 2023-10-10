Alnylam (ALNY) Receives CRL for the Label Expansion of Onpattro

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY announced that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to the company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the label expansion of Onpattro (patisiran).

The sNDA is seeking regulatory approval for Onpattro to treat the cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis.

Per ALNY, the CRL was issued to the company on the grounds that the existing study data did not establish the clinical meaningfulness of Onpattro’s treatment effects for the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis. Hence, the sNDA could not be approved in its present form.

The sNDA application was based on the positive results from the APOLLO-B study of patisiran to treat the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis. The study observed the favorable effects of treatment with patisiran on functional capacity, health status and quality of life in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy against placebo.

However, Alnylam clarified that the CRL did not identify any issues with respect to clinical safety, study conduct, drug quality or the manufacturing of Onpattro.

Patisiran is currently marketed as Onpattro in the United States and Europe for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis in adults. Onpattro is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for this indication.

ALNY has further clarified that the CRL does not pertain to, nor impact, the commercial availability of Onpattro in its approved indication.

Based on the FDA’s CRL, Alnylam has decided to discontinue pursuing an expanded indication for Onpattro in the United States. However, the company will continue to focus on the phase III HELIOS-B label-expanding study of Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis, expecting top-line data in early 2024.

Amvuttra, an RNAi therapeutic drug, received FDA approval in June 2022, for the treatment of adult patients with the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. Amvuttra is also approved in the EU for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

Alnylam also remains focused on developing its new investigational candidate, ALN-TTRsc04, which utilizes the company’s IKARIA technology. Management believes that ALN-TTRsc04 has the potential for greater than 90% TTR knockdown with once annual dosing.

It is to be noted that the CRL was issued by the FDA despite a positive opinion from the FDA’s advisory committee regarding the label expansion of Onpattro to treat the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis, which was announced last month.

Per Alnylam, out of 12 expert panelists in the committee, nine voted in favor of the company, indicating that the benefits of Onpattro outweigh its risks for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis.

