Alnylam (ALNY) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 14400% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.13 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 90.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alnylam metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product revenues, net' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +115.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net revenues from research collaborators' will reach $51.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -48.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' should come in at $60.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +127.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' to reach $52.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Product Revenue- Givlaari' will likely reach $82.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra' of $827.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +166.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Product Revenue- Onpattro' will reach $29.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -40.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Alnylam shares have witnessed a change of -8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALNY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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