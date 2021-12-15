Alnylam (ALNY) Files for Oxlumo Label Expansion in US & EU

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY announced that it has submitted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA and a Type II filing variation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its RNAi therapeutic, lumasiran for the reduction of plasma oxalate in the treatment of patients with advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).

The latest label expansion filings submitted to the FDA and EMA were based on positive data from the phase III ILLUMINATE-C study, which evaluated lumasiran in patients of all ages with advanced PH1. Data from the same showed that treatment with lumasiran led to substantial reductions in plasma oxalate in PH1 patients with end-stage kidney disease, including those on hemodialysis.

Please note that the FDA had approved lumasiran under the trade name Oxlumo for the treatment of PH1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients in November 2020. During the same time the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to Oxlumo for the treatment of PH1 in all age groups.

Shares of Alnylam have rallied 42.9% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 21.6%.

Oxlumo injection recorded global net product revenues of about $15 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a decrease of 9% sequentially.

Successful development and a potential label expansion of Oxlumo in the additional indication should drive sales in the future quarters.

We remind investors that apart from Oxlumo, Alnylam markets Onpattro, which is approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. The company’s second product, Givlaari, is approved for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria both in the United States and Europe.

In June 2021, the FDA accepted Alnylam’s new drug application (“NDA”) for another investigational RNAi therapeutic, vutrisiran, being developed for the treatment of adult patients with polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Apr 14, 2022.

Vutrisiran is also under review in Europe for the same indication.

