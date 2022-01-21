Alnylam: HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study Of Vutrisiran Meets All Secondary Endpoints At 18 Months

Markets
(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said the HELIOS-A phase 3 study of vutrisiran met all secondary endpoints measured at 18 months in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The company said the HELIOS-A results showed that the improvement in neuropathy impairment and quality of life observed with vutrisiran at 9 months is maintained through month 18, with the treatment effect increasing over time and an encouraging safety profile. Alnylam previously announced that HELIOS-A met its primary and secondary endpoints at 9 months.

"We look forward to seeing data from the APOLLO-B and HELIOS-B studies, which are investigating the potential of patisiran and vutrisiran, respectively, to treat the cardiac manifestations of disease in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy," said Rena Denoncourt, Vice President, TTR Franchise Lead.

