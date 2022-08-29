Alnylam: Additional Data Shows Favorable Effects Of Cemdisiran On Different Measures Of proteinuria

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) reported positive results from a phase 2 study of cemdisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 component of the complement pathway, in development in collaboration with Regeneron for the treatment of adult patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

"We are pleased to present additional data from our Phase 2 study demonstrating that cemdisiran had favorable effects on different measures of proteinuria - a strong risk factor for disease progression in patients with IgAN," said Sonalee Agarwal, Vice President and Program Leader for the Cemdisiran program at Alnylam.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.