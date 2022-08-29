Markets
Alnylam: Additional Data Shows Favorable Effects Of Cemdisiran On Different Measures Of proteinuria

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) reported positive results from a phase 2 study of cemdisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 component of the complement pathway, in development in collaboration with Regeneron for the treatment of adult patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

"We are pleased to present additional data from our Phase 2 study demonstrating that cemdisiran had favorable effects on different measures of proteinuria - a strong risk factor for disease progression in patients with IgAN," said Sonalee Agarwal, Vice President and Program Leader for the Cemdisiran program at Alnylam.

