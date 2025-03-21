$ALNY stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALNY stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $398,507,042 of trading volume.

$ALNY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALNY:

$ALNY insiders have traded $ALNY stock on the open market 185 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 185 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PUSHKAL GARG (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 62,627 shares for an estimated $17,485,655 .

. YVONNE GREENSTREET (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 13,209 shares for an estimated $3,265,437 .

. PHILLIP A SHARP sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,093,750

KEVIN JOSEPH FITZGERALD (CSO & EVP, Head of Research) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 8,354 shares for an estimated $2,075,576 .

. JEFFREY V. POULTON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 4,709 shares for an estimated $1,169,424 .

. TOLGA TANGULER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 2,453 shares for an estimated $607,489.

$ALNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $ALNY stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALNY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALNY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

$ALNY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALNY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Pickering from Bernstein set a target price of $310.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $336.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $307.0 on 09/27/2024

