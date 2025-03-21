$ALNY stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALNY stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $398,507,042 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALNY:
$ALNY Insider Trading Activity
$ALNY insiders have traded $ALNY stock on the open market 185 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 185 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PUSHKAL GARG (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 62,627 shares for an estimated $17,485,655.
- YVONNE GREENSTREET (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 13,209 shares for an estimated $3,265,437.
- PHILLIP A SHARP sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,093,750
- KEVIN JOSEPH FITZGERALD (CSO & EVP, Head of Research) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 8,354 shares for an estimated $2,075,576.
- JEFFREY V. POULTON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 4,709 shares for an estimated $1,169,424.
- TOLGA TANGULER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 2,453 shares for an estimated $607,489.
$ALNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $ALNY stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,552,261 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,572,535
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,724,610 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,817,979
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,245,195 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,006,835
- FMR LLC removed 1,186,369 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,164,489
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 846,741 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,246,624
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 756,724 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,064,724
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,515,000
$ALNY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALNY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024
$ALNY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALNY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Pickering from Bernstein set a target price of $310.0 on 01/07/2025
- Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $336.0 on 10/24/2024
- Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $307.0 on 09/27/2024
