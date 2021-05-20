ALNY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.53, changing hands as high as $139.99 per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALNY's low point in its 52 week range is $119.29 per share, with $178.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.76.

