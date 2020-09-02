ALNY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.45, changing hands as low as $128.42 per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALNY's low point in its 52 week range is $73.32 per share, with $167.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.82.

