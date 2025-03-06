$ALNT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALNT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,114,384 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALNT:
$ALNT Insider Trading Activity
$ALNT insiders have traded $ALNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLE R TZETZO purchased 427 shares for an estimated $9,983
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $ALNT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 487,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,830,697
- FMR LLC added 440,104 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,685,725
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 404,505 shares (+23963.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,821,381
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 299,340 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,267,975
- RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 200,214 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,802,063
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 187,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,561,688
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 177,553 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,310,986
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ALNT Government Contracts
We have seen $728,487 of award payments to $ALNT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510772146!GENERATOR,TACHOMETE: $167,049
- 8510983511!FAN,CENTRIFUGAL: $118,741
- 8510788223!FAN,CENTRIFUGAL: $60,037
- LINEAR ACTUATOR REPAIR APPLICABLE TO THE TH-1H AIRCRAFT: $41,904
- 8510727082!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $41,634
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $ALNT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.