Almost 40% of Impulse Purchases Are Made in This Surprising Place

Impulse spending can be a real detriment to your financial security. When you buy items you don't plan on, it can wreak havoc on your budget and make it harder to accomplish your goals. In some cases, buying unexpected items can even lead you into credit card debt.

That's why it's so important to understand when and how impulse spending happens so you can take steps to avoid it and buy things more consciously. This doesn't mean stripping all the fun out of your life or never spending on anything you enjoy -- but, it does mean giving up the random purchases that cost you and that you often end up regretting.

While many people may assume these types of purchases happen when walking through stores, the reality is that there's one very common place where impromptu spending occurs that could come as a big surprise.

This is a prime location for impulse buys

According to a SlickDeals.net survey, a shocking percentage of impulse buys occur in bed. In fact, purchases that are made in bed account for 37% of all overall impromptu spending. And, among those who shop online, the rate of unexpected purchases made in bed is even higher. A total of 70% of survey respondents who shop online said they are more likely to spend impulsively when they are laying in bed and using their phones.

Whether this is occurring because people are tired and their self-control is waning or because it somehow doesn't feel like real spending when clicking on a phone in bed, this can be problematic. The SlickDeals survey found that the average person spends an estimated $314 every single month on impulse buys. That's almost $4,000 a year in money used to buy random stuff -- a lot of which is picked out when you're laying around in your bed.

How can you stop impulse buying in bed?

Since so many impromptu purchases happen while using your phone in bed, the solution to cutting spending seems easy. Just stop scrolling online shopping websites on your phone when you've gone to your bedroom. This can not only benefit your pocket book, but it may be a lot healthier for you overall, as well, since the blue light from phones can interfere with your ability to fall asleep and get a good night's rest.

If you aren't willing to leave your phone in a different room when you head to bed, you can still take steps to curb your impulse spending while laying down for the night. For example, you may want to set a simple rule that if you see something you like at night, you will wait until the morning to buy it. There's nothing to lose by just waiting a few extra hours because you can still buy the item if you want it. But chances are good, in the light of day, you'll end up changing your mind.

These simple behavioral shifts can make a huge difference in whether you're using your money wisely or not, especially since such a huge amount of impulse spending occurs in the bedroom. Give them a try and see if it makes a difference in your ability to stick to your budget.

