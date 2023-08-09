Almost 2% of sown area in China's grain belt hit by typhoon Doksuri

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Continuous rain caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri has affected 3.87 million mu (258,000 hectares) of the sown area in China's largest grain producing province Heilongjiang by midday on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The affected areas, in northeast China's Heilongjiang, known as the nation's "great northern granary", account for around 1.77% of the province's total of 219 million mu of sown area in 2023, according to data from a state-backed information website.

Flood waters, which had deluged farms and cities in northeast China into the past weekend, and left the country's disaster relief system struggling in the aftermath of one of the strongest storms in years, have gradually receded in the rice planting areas Lianhua village in Wuchang, a city in southern Heilongjiang and known for its rice production.

Efforts have been made to drain water from farmland, with two drainage trucks set up at the same time to forcefully discharge water from the low-lying lands, in order to minimize the impact of flood on the agriculture, it said, citing Zhang Hongyuan, a party branch secretary of Lianhua village.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Heilongjiang province has set up a group for disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief in nine key cities and counties including Wuchang, Shangzhi, Linan and Hailin.

China announced on Tuesday the allocation of another 732 million yuan of disaster relief to support areas that have suffered from the typhoon including Hebei, Tianjin, Beijing, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia in the north, Jilin and Heilongjiang in the northeast, Zhejiang in the east, and Fujian province in the south.

Northern China warned of crop and animal diseases as flood waters retreated from rural areas, while some cities struggled to restore drinking water supplies.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Ryan Woo; editing by David Evans)

