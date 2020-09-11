Almost 100 Senegalese soldiers test positive for coronavirus

World Markets

Nearly 100 Senegalese soldiers tested positive this week for the coronavirus after returning home from a deployment in neighbouring Gambia, a military source said on Friday.

The source said testing continued of the contingent of 600 soldiers, who are part of a force deployed in 2017 to enforce President Adama Barrow's election victory over then-President Yahya Jammeh.

The source did not say how the soldiers may have been infected.

Senegal has recorded 14,193 cases of COVID-19, including 293 deaths. Gambia, which is mostly surrounded by Senegal, has confirmed 3,293 cases and 99 deaths.

