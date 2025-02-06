News & Insights

Commodities

Almonty Pens Molybdenum Offtake Deal with SpaceX Contractor SeAH

February 06, 2025 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network->

Critical minerals company Almonty Industries (TSX:AII,ASX:AII,OTCQX:ALMTF) said on January 29 that it has entered into an exclusive offtake deal with South Korean molybdenum processor SeAH M&S.

Under the deal, SeAH will purchase 100 percent of the material produced from Almonty's Sangdong molybdenum project for the asset's entire life. Located in Korea, Sangdong is expected to start producing in 2026.

SeAH is South Korea's largest processor of molybdenum products, as well as the second largest molybdenum oxide smelter in the world. The company is building a US$110 million metals and fabrication facility in Temple, Texas, that will provide fabricated metal products to SpaceX, the Elon Musk-led rocket and spacecraft company.

Sangdong is being developed by Almonty’s subsidiary, Almonty Korea Moly, with mining and environmental permits already in place. It is expected to produce about 5,600 metric tons of molybdenum annually over a 60 year life.

“This agreement underscores the strategic importance of (Almonty Korea Moly) and reflects strong confidence in Almonty’s ability to deliver high-quality resources,” said Almonty CEO Lewis Black in a press release.

Pricing is set at a minimum of US$19 per pound, based on the current molybdenum price of approximately US$22. Almonty said this level will ensure financial stability and a predictable revenue base as it advances Sangdong.

“The floor price provides a stable foundation and access to low-rate domestic construction lending as we advance our moly project, while keeping the material in South Korea strengthens local supply chains and supports domestic industry," noted Black. He added that it builds on the success of the company's Sangdong tungsten project.

The Sangdong molybdenum project sits about 150 meters from the Sangdong tungsten project, which according to Almonty will allow enhance logistical efficiency, reduce costs and leverage shared infrastructure and expertise.

The company also emphasized that the offtake will benefit South Korea's domestic supply chain.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.