Almonty Industries (TSX:AII) Price Target Increased by 32.58% to 12.42

The average one-year price target for Almonty Industries (TSX:AII) has been revised to $12.42 / share. This is an increase of 32.58% from the prior estimate of $9.37 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.58 to a high of $21.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 41.42% from the latest reported closing price of $21.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Almonty Industries. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 56.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AII is 0.16%, an increase of 69.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 225.35% to 56,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 11,239K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 99.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AII by 17,307.34% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,231K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares , representing an increase of 53.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AII by 193.05% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,341K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,908K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,659K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing a decrease of 27.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AII by 8.80% over the last quarter.

